Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.9550, with a volume of 547295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Friday Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.