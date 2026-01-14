OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

OCANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold Company Profile

Shares of OCANF opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. OceanaGold has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.27.

OceanaGold Corporation is an international gold and copper producer headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and operation of open pit and underground mines across the Asia–Pacific and North America regions. Its core operations include the Didipio mine in the Philippines, the Macraes and Waihi gold mines in New Zealand and the Haile gold mine in South Carolina, United States. OceanaGold’s portfolio spans proven reserves, near?mine development projects and exploration tenements, providing a balanced mix of production and growth assets.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Placer Dome, OceanaGold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development.

