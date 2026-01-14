First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $46,916.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,848.56. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 71,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 272.5% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.77%.The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

