American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.0833.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday.
AXL stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.58.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.
Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.
