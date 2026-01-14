O Dell Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

