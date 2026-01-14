Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Humana accounts for about 2.9% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.12. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

