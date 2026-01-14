Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Partners Ltd

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Arcosa comprises approximately 4.4% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $797.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.76 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas?based industrial company that was formed through the spin?off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.

