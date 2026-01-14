7,041 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Bought by Pacific Capital Partners Ltd

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 97.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $264.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.