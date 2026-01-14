Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

