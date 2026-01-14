Optima Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,614 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5761 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

