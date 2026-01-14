Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.21% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after acquiring an additional 301,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 434,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 324,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $1,934,148.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $5,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,799.55. The trade was a 33.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 898,639 shares of company stock worth $72,622,719 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.99 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $121.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

