Stephens Inc. AR Buys 15,072 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,419,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 260.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,039,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

