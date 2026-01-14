Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 16,568 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $38,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,031 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,337 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.01.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

