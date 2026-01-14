Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.0%

CSCO opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. President Capital decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.