Optima Capital LLC Sells 59,640 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Optima Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,640 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,454,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,328,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $45.74.
Key Stories Impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical tensions are lifting gold’s safe?haven appeal, supporting higher spot prices and driving demand for physical gold ETFs like AAAU. Gold Edges Higher, Supported by Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Political and regulatory turbulence around the Federal Reserve (coverage of a DOJ probe into Fed chair matters) has weakened the dollar and boosted gold — a direct positive for AAAU’s net asset value. ‘Sell America’ trade: Dollar drops, gold surges as Trump’s Fed pressure campaign raises fears about U.S. system
- Positive Sentiment: Softer U.S. inflation (CPI) readings and rising rate?cut hopes are supporting bullion as real yields fall, helping underpin ETFs that hold physical metal. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: CPI Cools, Bulls Hold Key Resistance Zones
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and houses are projecting continued upside (some forecasts target very high levels for gold in the near term), creating momentum traders and macro buyers who typically allocate to physical?gold ETFs. Gold will hit $5,000/oz, silver $100/oz by March, but gold will be vulnerable to correction afterward – Citigroup
- Neutral Sentiment: Fresh spot prints above $4,600/oz are confirming recent strength but leave exposure to intraday volatility — positive for long?term bullion holders but mixed for short?term traders. Spot gold above $4,620/oz after U.S. new home sales rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational updates from individual miners (e.g., Caledonia, G Mining) show steady production, which supports long?term physical supply narratives but has limited direct impact on AAAU (an ETF holding bullion, not miner equities). Caledonia says Blanket gold mine has again delivered production in line with guidance G Mining reports higher Q4 mining rates at Tocantinzinho Gold Mine
- Negative Sentiment: Technical pullback risk and short?term profit?taking are noted by market reports; a corrective phase would weigh on ETF flows and price temporarily. Gold Edges Lower on Likely Technical Correction
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.