Optima Capital LLC Sells 59,640 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Optima Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,640 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,454,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,328,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

