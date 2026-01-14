iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.68% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

IOO opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

