Optima Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Optima Capital LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Optima Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Optima Capital LLC owned approximately 1.49% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 394,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 293,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,368,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,597 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,541,000.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

