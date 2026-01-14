Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

