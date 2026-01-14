Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

