Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 32,133 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $42.77.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
