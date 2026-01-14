Plan Group Financial LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 326.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,039,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 795,787 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 330,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 329,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.