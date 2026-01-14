Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 90,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.90.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $604.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.08 and a fifty-two week high of $610.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

