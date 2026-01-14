Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

