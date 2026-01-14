Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor
Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3%
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor
Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Ford from $13.00 to $15.00 (hold), signaling modest upside and reinforcing near-term investor confidence. TD Cowen raises Ford price target to $15.00
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets and analysts (Zacks lists F in momentum/value screens and Zacks/other pieces highlight its earnings-beat history) are casting Ford as a value/momentum and income candidate, which can attract retail and income-focused flows. Why Fast-paced Mover Ford Motor (F) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Power Ford (a dealership) reported record 2025 deliveries, underscoring healthy retail demand in at least some regions — a supportive datapoint for revenue and inventory-turn narratives. Power Ford Earns #1 Sales Ranking in New Mexico and Top 10 Phoenix Region Honors for 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer praised CEO Jim Farley’s execution, which can bolster investor sentiment but is qualitative rather than a direct financial catalyst. Ford Motor (F) CEO Jim Farley has done a great job, says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (The Motley Fool, Zacks, GM vs Ford comparisons) are fueling debate on valuation and long-term upside vs peers; useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Should You Buy Ford Stock While It’s Under $15?
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC raised its target to $12.80 but that remains below the current share price, implying potential downside from that shop’s view and adding mixed guidance to the analyst picture. HSBC raises Ford price target to $12.80 (still below market)
- Negative Sentiment: Policy uncertainty: CEO Jim Farley urged a North American trade deal with Mexico and Canada as “critical” for the industry, while former President Trump dismissed it as “irrelevant” — leaving trade-policy risk and potential supply-chain/tariff implications unresolved. Ford CEO says trade deal with Mexico and Canada is ‘critical’ for industry
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.
Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.