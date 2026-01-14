JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stake Boosted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.84% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $62,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $64.63.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

