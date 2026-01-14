iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is LVZ Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 14.0% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $122,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,177,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,902,000 after acquiring an additional 152,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

