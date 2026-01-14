Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC is Pullen Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for 2.3% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 290,935 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,812,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 894.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 123,987 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

