Summa Corp. Acquires 5,351 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Summa Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summa Corp.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,517.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 118,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3127 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Stories

