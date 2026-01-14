Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $772,879.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,190.20. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $231.20 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56. The company has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for COF to $256, boosting upside expectations and signaling confidence in Capital One’s earnings trajectory; the firm kept a neutral rating but lifted the valuation band. JPMorgan price target hike

JPMorgan raised its price target for COF to $256, boosting upside expectations and signaling confidence in Capital One’s earnings trajectory; the firm kept a neutral rating but lifted the valuation band. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: traders bought a heavy volume of COF calls (over 63k contracts in the session reported), a bullish signal that short?term speculators or hedgers expect upside or reduced downside risk. Options activity

Unusually large call?option activity: traders bought a heavy volume of COF calls (over 63k contracts in the session reported), a bullish signal that short?term speculators or hedgers expect upside or reduced downside risk. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from high?profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) and multiple analyst writeups are keeping longer?term investor interest alive. Jim Cramer praise

Public endorsements from high?profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) and multiple analyst writeups are keeping longer?term investor interest alive. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus coverage remains mixed-to-positive: several firms updated notes and coverage lists (14?analyst roundup, Zacks coverage) that highlight COF’s long?term fundamentals but differ on near?term upside. Analyst roundup

Consensus coverage remains mixed-to-positive: several firms updated notes and coverage lists (14?analyst roundup, Zacks coverage) that highlight COF’s long?term fundamentals but differ on near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Capital One agreed to pay about $425 million and to boost rates for certain depositors as part of a revised settlement over 360 Savings accounts; preliminary court approval removes some legal uncertainty but is a clear near?term P&L and cash impact. Settlement coverage

Capital One agreed to pay about $425 million and to boost rates for certain depositors as part of a revised settlement over 360 Savings accounts; preliminary court approval removes some legal uncertainty but is a clear near?term P&L and cash impact. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk from the administration’s proposed 10% credit?card APR cap is the dominant market driver: analysts and markets are pricing in margin compression for lenders with sizable subprime exposure, a scenario that disproportionately pressures Capital One’s card business. Interest cap analysis

Regulatory risk from the administration’s proposed 10% credit?card APR cap is the dominant market driver: analysts and markets are pricing in margin compression for lenders with sizable subprime exposure, a scenario that disproportionately pressures Capital One’s card business. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the proposed cap sent COF shares down in recent sessions (reports of a ~6% drop), reflecting fear that policy could reduce card volumes, tighten underwriting, or force rate restructuring. Market reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.