Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 11,354 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 229.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

