Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 24,114 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $271.22 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.43 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average of $275.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.19.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

