Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 712,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 189.9% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equitable’s payout ratio is -39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $1,900,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 665,445 shares in the company, valued at $31,861,506.60. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,372. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.