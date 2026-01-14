Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $912,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,340.58. This represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,007.13. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Featured Articles

