Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2,066.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after buying an additional 3,315,589 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 833.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after buying an additional 1,392,799 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

