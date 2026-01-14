Pullen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NPK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $120.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $838.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.51.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.