Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Stock Position Increased by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 842.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $467.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.