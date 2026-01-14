El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,516 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 189,529 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB. de C.V., commonly known as Liverpool, is Mexico’s leading department store chain. Founded in the mid-19th century, the company has grown from a single urban emporium in Mexico City into a nationwide retail network. Over its history, Liverpool has positioned itself as a full-service retailer, catering primarily to middle- and upper-income consumers seeking apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings.

Liverpool operates its flagship stores under the Liverpool name and maintains a secondary banner, Suburbia, which targets value-oriented shoppers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.