Commercial Metals Company (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

