Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Down 63.3% in December

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 649 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 1,770 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Equitable Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQFN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing.

