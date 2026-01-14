Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1%

OXLCO opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in corporate credit and structured finance. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) managed by established collateral managers. In addition to CLO exposures, the portfolio may include senior secured loans and select dividend-paying common and preferred equity securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Since commencing operations in 2013, Oxford Lane Capital has pursued a credit-focused strategy designed to capture income and capital appreciation through active portfolio management.

