Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,704 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.24% of Autodesk worth $165,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 254.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after buying an additional 485,661 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 210.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 639,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,031,000 after buying an additional 433,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 967,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,458,000 after buying an additional 394,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.97.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.