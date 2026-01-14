Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 76,986 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76,986 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $961,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $389.00 in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.52.

Shares of V opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

