Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,873 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $337.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

