Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT is Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 1.7% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

