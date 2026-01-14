Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 246.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $214.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

