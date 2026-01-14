Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,001,668,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,705.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,126,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after buying an additional 2,050,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,705,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,141,000 after buying an additional 1,794,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated full?year 2025 guidance and promoted Ilene Eskenazi to Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer while naming an interim CMO — stability at the top and guidance confirmation can support investor confidence. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

