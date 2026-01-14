Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 88.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover purchased 139,327 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,098,264.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,480. This trade represents a 746.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,740. This represents a 746.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 254.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

