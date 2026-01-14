Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,065 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,727,366. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.16.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

