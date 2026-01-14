Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

