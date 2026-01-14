Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 11,794 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Workday worth $124,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $283.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

