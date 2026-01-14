Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.8% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $141,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,731.98. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE TMO opened at $606.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $628.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $654.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

